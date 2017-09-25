Lawsuit filed to stop billboards near Lewis & Clark Bridge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawsuit filed to stop billboards near Lewis & Clark Bridge

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Government officials have asked a judge to halt construction on seven billboards near the newly opened Lewis & Clark Bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana.

The River Ridge Development Authority has sued Outfront Media, the Indiana Department of Transportation, local landowners and the town of Utica, Indiana, over a plan to allow seven new billboards just north of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

The authority wants a judge to stop construction while state officials consider a request to designate the route as a scenic byway, which would prohibit billboards.

Utica Town Council President Steve Long said he was frustrated with the lawsuit. He said the town had been counting on the billboards for about $10,000 a year in additional tax revenue.

The bridge spans the Ohio river and opened last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.