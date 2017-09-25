Man killed in accident at Indiana Amazon facility - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man killed in accident at Indiana Amazon facility

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a forklift at an Amazon facility near Indianapolis.

According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon. The area is about 20 miles west of Indianapolis.

Officials say the victim was a male in his 50s.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the accident.

Indiana's Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.