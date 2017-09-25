WATCH LIVE at NOON: UK head football coach Mark Stoops discussin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at NOON: UK head football coach Mark Stoops discussing Wildcats' weekend loss to Florida

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops will talk today about the Wildcats' loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Wildcats lost to Florida with a final score of 28-27. This weekend's loss marks 31 consecutive years that Florida has defeated Kentucky.

Kentucky's next game will be against Eastern Michigan University on Saturday in Lexington. Kickoff time is set for 4 p.m.

You can see Coach Stoops' remarks by viewing the above player.

MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO VIEW THE STREAM

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.