WATCH LIVE at NOON: UK head football coach Mark Stoops discussing Wildcats' weekend loss to Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops will talk today about the Wildcats' loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Wildcats lost to Florida with a final score of 28-27. This weekend's loss marks 31 consecutive years that Florida has defeated Kentucky.

Kentucky's next game will be against Eastern Michigan University on Saturday in Lexington. Kickoff time is set for 4 p.m.

You can see Coach Stoops' remarks by viewing the above player.

