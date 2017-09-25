Southern Indiana school employee pleads not guilty to child seduction charge

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An employee at a southern Indiana high school accused of seducing a student goes before a judge for the first time.

Alonzo Richmond had several family members by his side Monday, as he pleaded not guilty to one count of child seduction. The 30-year-old had already posted bond and was out of jail.

Richmond is a coach at Silver Creek High School's theater program in Sellersburg. Richmond's attorney Niles Diskell says, "There's often a rush to judgement. We're very early on in the case. There's a lot yet to learn, to know and to discover about this case."

Clark County Prosecutor, Jeremy Mull says Richmond is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with a 17-year-old male student. Mull says the incident happened in early September at a park, after a community theater event.

Richmond was allegedly seen "kissing and fondling" the student. And the boy told police he and Richmond were the last two people to leave the rehearsal.

The incident was reported by the child's mother and a 14-year-old speaking-up as a witness.

A spokesperson for West Clark community schools said Richmond was a paid employee but was never a certified teacher. He has been suspended and is not allowed to contact any students or enter the school.

Richmond back in court on Nov 16.

