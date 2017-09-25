Shively woman accused of conspiring to commit murder; offering to 'hide the bodies'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after an officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.

On July 24, 31-year-old Lindsey Royalty was stabbed to death. Her body was found on Neblett Avenue, near Ralph Avenue, in front of her Shively home.

Court records say 34-year-old Chadwick York stabbed both of his roommates in a confrontation over a car break-in. Royalty died, but her boyfriend survived and York went on the run, but was apprehended a short time later. He was eventually charged with murder and burglary.

But police also arrested 31-year-old Rebecca Box on Friday. Police say while they were following up on the case, they discovered that Box conspired to murder Royalty and then cover it up. According to the arrest report, police found incriminating text messages on a cell phone they collected as evidence in the case.

When police confronted Box, she allegedly admitted to sending York text messages, indicating that after he committed the proposed murders, she would help him "hide the bodies, then cover up the crime scene."

"During the messages, she discussed deleting her messages, and that Chadwick York should delete his as well," the arrest report states.

Box allegedly told police that the initial plan was for York to rob the male victim, but the plan changed after Royalty arrived and it was believed that the male victim had armed himself.

According to the arrest report, Box said York threatened to harm her and her daughters if she said anything.

Box was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Shortly after Royalty's murder, family members spoke with WDRB about the kind of person she was. They said when last they talked to Royalty, she had decided it was time to sober up. She was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.

"She'd do anything in the world for anybody," said Shelbi Robinson, Royalty's sister. "She put her mind to it and she did it. She was a very beautiful young lady...she just went down the wrong path: got involved in a little bit of drugs and she just needed her family to help guide her the right way and unfortunately, we couldn't get there to her soon enough."

