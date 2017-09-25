POLICE: Louisville man pulled meat cleaver at Speedway; demanded - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man pulled meat cleaver at Speedway; demanded beer

James Allen Stone Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) James Allen Stone Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Sunday night after police say he pulled a meat cleaver at a local convenience store and demanded beer.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred at the Speedway at 3030 Taylor Boulevard, near Central Avenue.

Police say they were dispatched to the store after someone reported that a man with a machete was there, yelling at staff and customers.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found 47-year-old James Stone Jr. at the scene. Police say he was told to show his hands. Instead, he pulled a meat cleaver from his back pocket and threw it in some bushes, according to the arrest report.

An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out and said, "Look what I have!" Police say the victim was in fear of his life.

Stone was arrested and charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.