U of L Foundation committee weighs lawsuit during closed-door meeting Monday

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Saturday.More >>
Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, attacked Dante Daniels with a hammer and lighter fluid, Fox 40 reported, citing a criminal complaint.More >>
The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved the little boy. Sunday more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana to support little Maddie.More >>
A busy ramp on the Gene Snyder will close Monday for three weeks.More >>
5-year-old Adalynn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch were killed June 28.More >>
Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...More >>
Arena authorities announced the cancellation Saturday morning.More >>
The university’s board of trustees also has been weighing legal action against former officers to recoup some of the roughly $100 million in losses that occurred through mismanagement of the foundation.More >>
The move comes amid a renewed debate over the Davis statue that has included calls by African-American leaders and others for its outright removal.More >>
Officials say the $30 million, mixed-use project could vie for NCAA and national events and bring in thousands of visitors each year, but there is no firm financing plan in place.More >>
There are no plans to seek development proposals for the building at Sixth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, but a $75,000 state grant will be used to remove petroleum from elevators.More >>
Louisville’s median household income last year -- $51,991 – was the highest inflation-adjusted amount since 2008, although it still lagged behind the booming late 1990s economy.More >>
The money has been withheld from M.A. Mortenson Co. because of the case pending in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
The city's public art commission held its first meeting Wednesday as it reviews hundreds of works of public art for pieces that can be seen as honoring racism, bigotry, discrimination or slavery.More >>
Louisville’s public art commission will allow 90 minutes of citizen comment during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss works on city property that could be seen as honoring “bigotry, discrimination, racism and/or slavery.”More >>
