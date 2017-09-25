Taste of Southern Indiana helps volunteers in the area - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Taste of Southern Indiana helps volunteers in the area

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN. (WDRB) - The 9th Annual Taste of Southern Indiana happens Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Kye's I & II, in Jeffersonville from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees can also listen to live music by the Jamey Aebersold Quartet and participate in the silent auction.

The event benefits the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, whose 900 members provide volunteer services to numerous organizations in South Central Indiana.

Click here to get connected to the Taste of Southern Indiana.

