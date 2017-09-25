President Trump to visit Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump to visit Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) -- President Donald Trump will speak at an event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday to promote the Republican-led federal tax overhaul effort.

The White House on Monday announced details of Trump's visit.  Vice President Mike Pence on Friday had said Trump would visit the state Wednesday but didn't provide details.

The White House says the event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Building at the fairgrounds on Indianapolis' north side.

Trump's visit comes as he tries to persuade Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort. Donnelly recently had dinner with Trump and several other Republicans and Democrats at the White House.

Trump campaigned at the fairgrounds twice while running for president last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.