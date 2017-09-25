STUDY: Kentucky has nation's 8th highest rate of women killed by - WDRB 41 Louisville News

STUDY: Kentucky has nation's 8th highest rate of women killed by men

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Results of a new study show that Kentucky has the 8th highest rate of women who are murdered by men in the U.S.

The study, titled "When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2015 Homicide Data," was conducted by the Violence Policy Center.

Results of the study state that Kentucky has "a rate of 1.60 per 100,000."

Officials say it's the first year Kentucky has been ranked in the top 10 states where women are murdered by men since 2004.

According to the study, nationally, 93 percent of women murdered by men were killed by someone they knew. Study results said the most common weapon used was a gun.

The report was issued ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which takes place in October.

Alaska is ranked as the state with the greatest number of women who are murdered by men, which had a 2015 rate of "2.86 per 100,000."

To see the full report, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.