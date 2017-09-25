Creative signs at Lafayette area sites trash litterbugs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Creative signs at Lafayette area sites trash litterbugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An environmental group in Indiana is trashing litterbugs with a creative sign.

The NICHES Land Trust put up signs at its Lafayette-area sites with the question, "Why are you littering?" across the top.

Possible answers are listed below the question. They include, "I am a jerk," "I don't care about natural areas," "Mommy still cleans up after me," and "All of the above."

Officials with the Land Trust say anyone offended by the sign is probably part of the littering problem.

