Man accused of shoving woman off Jackson County, Ky. cliff, killing her 5-year-old son, says argument started over $200

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man pushed a woman off a cliff and murdered her five-year-old son -- and it all started over $200.

Lonnie Belt is accused of beating Jessica Durham, pushing her off a 77-foot cliff in Jackson County, Kentucky, and killing her son, James Spoonamore.

According to police, Belt was upset that Durham's husband stole $200 from him.

The detective told the court today that Belt planned to take Durham and her son back to his house and hold them until he got the money. Belt allegedly told detectives that he killed the little boy because he witnessed the assault of his mother.

Belt faces several charges including murder, assault and kidnapping.

