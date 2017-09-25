Man accused of shoving woman off Jackson County, Ky. cliff, killing her 5-year-old son, says argument started over $200

The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved the little boy. Sunday more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana to support little Maddie.

The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved the little boy. Sunday more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana to support little Maddie.

U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.

U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.

California 8-year-old died protecting sister from his mom's child-molester ex, grandmother says

California 8-year-old died protecting sister from his mom's child-molester ex, grandmother says

Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.

Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.

Shively woman accused of conspiring to commit murder; offering to 'hide the bodies'

Shively woman accused of conspiring to commit murder; offering to 'hide the bodies'

According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

Gabbi Doolin and the man charged with murdering her, Timothy Madden

Gabbi Doolin and the man charged with murdering her, Timothy Madden

Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...

Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man pushed a woman off a cliff and murdered her five-year-old son -- and it all started over $200.

Lonnie Belt is accused of beating Jessica Durham, pushing her off a 77-foot cliff in Jackson County, Kentucky, and killing her son, James Spoonamore.

According to police, Belt was upset that Durham's husband stole $200 from him.

The detective told the court today that Belt planned to take Durham and her son back to his house and hold them until he got the money. Belt allegedly told detectives that he killed the little boy because he witnessed the assault of his mother.

Belt faces several charges including murder, assault and kidnapping.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.