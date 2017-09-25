8-year-old Lexington boy and father credited for saving diabetic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

8-year-old Lexington boy and father credited for saving diabetic woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old boy in Lexington and his dad are being credited with saving a woman who was having a medical emergency.

"She yelled, 'Help me, I can't get up!'" recalled 8-year-old Ari Glover. "So I ran all the way over there and then helped her get up the stairs to her house."

After Glover helped the woman up the steps, he noticed she was bleeding, so he ran a quarter of a mile to get his dad.

The woman told them she was diabetic, so the father and son helped find her insulin, and bandaged up her bleeding leg.

"I always teach my kids to be nice, to be gentle to people, to be good," he said.

Ari's dad says he was impressed with how calm and collected his son was -- and says he's never been so proud.

