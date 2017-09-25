Bond lowered for Henryville mom accused of driving high on drugs during crash that killed 2 children

The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved the little boy. Sunday more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana to support little Maddie.

U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.

Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.

According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Henryville mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday. A judge lowered her bond from $250,000 to $10,000 cash.

Ericka Fouch displayed no emotion as she headed into Clark County Circuit Court on Monday. She'd had the weekend in jail to relive and rethink the horrific crash from three months ago. Her 5-year-old daughter, Adalynn, and 4-year-old son, Wyatt, died in the wreckage when police say Fouch drove in front of a train, barreling down the tracks at 44 miles an hour on State Road 160 in Henryville.

"I know that the family has went through tremendous grief, and Ms. Fouch has went through a tremendous amount of grief," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. "But I want to be very clear that if you drive after using drugs and cause a collision that kills people, I'm going to come after you."

Toxicology tests found methamphetamine and marijuana in Fouch's system. Prosecutors say she admitted to using drugs just one hour before the crash. They say she wasn't even supposed to be behind the wheel at all, because her license was already suspended.

"There's almost always, in cases like this, a bit of a rush for judgment, and certainly, I think in the world we live in today, everyone wants to try to put blame somewhere," said Niles Driskell, Fouch's defense attorney.

Fouch's attorney's argument of a mom with deep roots in the community and no pending cases swayed the judge. If she can post the lowered bond amount of $10,000 cash, she'll still be on home incarceration and subject to drug testing. Prosecutors say she will not get a pass on punishment.

"There's just no excuse," Mull said.

Fouch would not speak to reporters after the hearing, but seemed visibly shaken by the weight of the events. She pleaded not guilty to child neglect resulting in death, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

"This is a very tragic situation," said Driskell. "It's very, very sad, and there are no winners."

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Fouch had not posted the $10,000 and was still in jail.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.