Southern Indiana woman now admits to being high and causing fatal crash last year on I-64

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now admits being high on drugs and causing a fatal crash, putting her case in the hands of a judge and not a jury.

Klara Holst originally pleaded not guilty to being high and causing a fatal three car crash, but Monday afternoon she changed her plea.

"She plead guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, or at least with a ... controlled substance in her blood," said Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson.

Holst admitted she was high on drugs in March of 2016 when she caused the fatal three-car crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana.

David Smith had stopped to help a stranded motorist and was parked behind a tow truck. He was killed in the crash.

Henderson said despite the victory, the crash has devastated Smith's family in a lot of ways.

"He was the sole caretaker of his wife, who has an illness," he said. "So it has been an additional burden on her."

Meanwhile, Henderson said Holst "plead as charged" with an open sentence.

"This would be no difference than if we went before a jury and was convicted," he said. "We would still have an open sentence to argue."

Henderson said, in this case, there's a sentencing range.

"With a level 5 felony, it's a one to six year range with an advisory of three," he said.

Holst left the courtroom without commenting, but she will be back soon to be sentenced, even if it was an accident or a mistake.

"It's a mistake, but it's a crime and a tragic crime because it took the life ... of a man with a family." Henderson said.

Holst is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on Oct. 30.

