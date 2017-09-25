Warmer weather fueling mosquito breeding and West Nile Virus con - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Warmer weather fueling mosquito breeding and West Nile Virus concerns in Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:
Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile were trapped in the six highlighted zip codes in Jefferson County Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile were trapped in the six highlighted zip codes in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus are buzzing and biting their way through Jefferson County, and officials with the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness say this warmer weather could be making it worse.

Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile were trapped in six different zip codes in Jefferson County: 40204, 4025, 40206, 40208, 40212 and 40214. Connie Mendel with Public Health and Wellness said mosquitoes do not follow zip codes, so people should just assume that a mosquito anywhere in the county could be infected.

Mendel said there has been at least one human case in the county this year, but she did not know specifics about that person’s condition.

Mosquitoes start breeding in the spring, and the population grows during the summer. Mosquitoes will continue to breed as long as it is warm and conditions are favorable.

“A frost will slow them down significantly,” Mendel said. “But it will take a freeze to actually stop the population and to stop seeing mosquitoes hatching off.”

While it is still warm and mosquitoes are still breeding, everyone is urged to keep treating yards and using repellant.

“Stay indoors away from mosquitoes,” Mendel said. “Check your screens on your windows and doors, making sure you’re not letting mosquitoes into your home.”

Mendel added there is still time to treat your yards with different products. As more people are hearing the buzz of mosquitoes in their backyards, some hardware stores are seeing a greater demand for sprays, fogs and other mosquito control products. Mendel also recommends dumping any standing water, cleaning clogged gutters and wearing long sleeve when outside at dawn and dusk.

The department is still investigating and treating heavily-populated areas. Call 574-6641 with any concerns or requests regarding mosquitoes.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.