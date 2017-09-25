Warmer weather fueling mosquito breeding and West Nile Virus concerns in Jefferson County

U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.

An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out,

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.

Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...

Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile were trapped in the six highlighted zip codes in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus are buzzing and biting their way through Jefferson County, and officials with the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness say this warmer weather could be making it worse.

Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile were trapped in six different zip codes in Jefferson County: 40204, 4025, 40206, 40208, 40212 and 40214. Connie Mendel with Public Health and Wellness said mosquitoes do not follow zip codes, so people should just assume that a mosquito anywhere in the county could be infected.

Mendel said there has been at least one human case in the county this year, but she did not know specifics about that person’s condition.

Mosquitoes start breeding in the spring, and the population grows during the summer. Mosquitoes will continue to breed as long as it is warm and conditions are favorable.

“A frost will slow them down significantly,” Mendel said. “But it will take a freeze to actually stop the population and to stop seeing mosquitoes hatching off.”

While it is still warm and mosquitoes are still breeding, everyone is urged to keep treating yards and using repellant.

“Stay indoors away from mosquitoes,” Mendel said. “Check your screens on your windows and doors, making sure you’re not letting mosquitoes into your home.”

Mendel added there is still time to treat your yards with different products. As more people are hearing the buzz of mosquitoes in their backyards, some hardware stores are seeing a greater demand for sprays, fogs and other mosquito control products. Mendel also recommends dumping any standing water, cleaning clogged gutters and wearing long sleeve when outside at dawn and dusk.

The department is still investigating and treating heavily-populated areas. Call 574-6641 with any concerns or requests regarding mosquitoes.

