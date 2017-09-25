VIDEO | Off-duty KSP trooper accused of punching road worker on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Off-duty KSP trooper accused of punching road worker on Dixie Highway

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night. 

The workers say Trooper Anthony Harrison drove too fast toward their work zone near Fort Knox about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, adding that he stopped his personal car abruptly, confronted the workers and started arguing.

They also said Harrison lunged for one of their phones and punched one of them. Four of the workers then allegedly pinned him on the pavement until police arrived.

Two of the workers said Harrison was angry about not seeing the crew and their equipment in a closed-off and marked traffic lane. 

KSP they've started an internal affairs investigation and that what's on the video does not reflect the image the department strives for with the public.

"Obviously, it is concerning what we see on the video," said Lt. Michael Webb, a spokesperson for KSP. "However, I would caution any of the viewers who see that video to allow us to conduct our internal investigation to its final stages and follow the faces to where they will take us."

Harrison is assigned to the Elizabethtown post.

Police made no arrests after the incident, which workers said stopped traffic on Dixie Highway for about hour and a half overnight.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

