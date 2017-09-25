Indiana man charged with murder in shooting death of his roommat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man charged with murder in shooting death of his roommate

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is charged with murder after a fight with his roommate.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said Kelly Smith, 50, called 911 Friday night saying he shot someone who had come to his home and threatened him. Carl McMurtrey was found shot in the pelvic region at Smith's house.

Detectives said McMurtrey was living in Smith's garage, and when Smith found out McMurtrey had a warrant out for his arrest, he kicked him out.

McMurtrey came back the next day, and the two fought. That's when police said Smith shot McMurtrey. He later died at the hospital.

Smith is charged with murder and reckless homicide.

