Louisville landscaper left with nothing after work truck stolen

Gary Contreras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.

Gary Contreras owns a landscaping company, and last Wednesday he stopped by Mo's Food Mart on Goss Ave in Germantown. He said he went in to get something to drink, and when he came out, he saw his white Dodge Ram pick-up being driven away.

Twenty years ago, Contreras fell off a building project and broke several bones and wasn't able to work. After recovery, he started his own landscaping business with his savings and now has nothing to show for it.

"I just could not believe it," he said. "It's like when I fell off the scaffolds in 1997, like, 'What am I going to do? How am I going to take care of things?' It was frustrating. I almost cried."

Several lawn mowers, weed eaters and trimmers where on the trailer that was attached to that White 2002 Ram 1500. If you think you may have any information about this case, you are urged to call police at 574-LMPD.

