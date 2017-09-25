Louisville's Puerto Rican community collecting supplies to help - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's Puerto Rican community collecting supplies to help families affected by Hurricane Maria

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As clean-up efforts continue in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, supplies will soon be arriving on the island from right in Kentuckiana.

It could be months until electricity is restored to many parts of the island, so the rush is on to get its residents as many supplies and resources as possible. On Monday afternoon, a steady line of cars arrived at the Americana Center in Louisville to drop of items to be shipped for recovery efforts.

“Our families are down there right now,"  said Carlos Roda, a member of Louisville’s Puerto Rican Community. "We can’t get supplies to them, so we were just thinking, 'Let’s get something down there to help in general.’”

Roda drove from Bowling Green to Louisville on very short notice. He heard about the supply drive, put out a message on social media and was able to quickly fill his pick-up truck to come to Louisville all in one day.

“I love that our family and friends, our neighbors and everybody came together and pitched in and we were able to do this,” Roda said.

Members of Kentucky’s National Guard deployed to the island Saturday morning. Following weeks of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Guard is now fully focused on relief efforts in San Juan and throughout the island.

“We are a compassionate city," said Ricky Santiago, who organized the supply drive. "We are a welcoming city. It doesn’t shock me at all that this is happening."

Items still needed include diapers, battery powered radios, batteries, flashlights, baby food and any non-perishable hygiene products. Non-perishable food is also needed.

At this time, supplies for pets, such as pet food, is discouraged until enough supplies for people is received on the island.

“Once the communications are back up, we’ll be able to know more and sort of adjust what we are doing for the needs in Puerto Rico,” Santiago said.

The Americana Center will continue to collect donations Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the 4801 Southside Drive in Louisville.

Supplies will be sent out early Wednesday morning. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved.