City of Louisville wants feedback about converting Third Street to two-way

Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.

Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.

An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out,

An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out,

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.

Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.

Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.

According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.

Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.

Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...

Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...

Louisville leaders say changing some streets from one-way to two-way will make driving downtown safer, and Third Street is first in line.

The city held its first of two public meetings Monday night to get input from residents and business owners about the conversion.

"You occasionally see somebody doing something really dangerous," said Matt Ruben, who works on Third Street. "I've seen too many cars drive the wrong way. I've seen too many cars cutting through parking lots and alleyways so they're able to find a street going in the right direction."

Ruben is in favor of changing the street from one-way to two-way.

"I think this will make everything a little bit safer," he said.

The planned changes would affect Third Street from Broadway to Main Street.

"Second Street was two-wayed about 20 years ago, so Third Street was actually envisioned to be a two-way street, it just hasn't happened yet," said Pat Johnson, the city's manager of traffic engineering. "It creates a slower, better environment for businesses, and I think over time, people will embrace that."

The project won't widen the road or affect any sidewalks. Metro Public Works officials said they've heard a lot of positive feedback, but some do have concerns.

"Nobody likes change," Johnson said. "I think there's some level of apprehension about changing what we're used to, how things operate, will we still be able to safely and efficiently move traffic up and down Third Street."

The city said the change will slow down traffic and create better access for businesses. Johnson said drivers would also have better access to the riverfront, interstate ramps and deal with less traffic around the Second Street bridge.

"Because of what we call the 'toll dodgers' ... this is another way to drive around that extra traffic because of that phenomenon," he said.

Right now, it's unclear when the street could change to two-way. The city said its next step is to meet with the state to figure out a possible timeline.

Related Stories:

Several one-way Louisville streets to be converted to two-way streets

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.