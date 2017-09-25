City of Louisville wants feedback about converting Third Street to two-way

Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...More >>
Police say he handed them his keys, and asked them to check on his 3-year-old little girl...More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Saturday.More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Saturday.More >>
Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.More >>
Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.More >>
According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.More >>
According to Fox59, emergency workers went to an Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Plainfield, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.More >>
Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.More >>
Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out,More >>
An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out,More >>
Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.More >>
Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.More >>