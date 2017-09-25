LANE | St. X, Larue County win region golf titles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier Sophomore Drew Doyle tied the tournament course record at Midland Trail Golf Club Monday with an eight-under 64 to lead the Tigers to the Region Six title. St. X was 11-under as a team, two shot better than Trinity. The Shamrocks were led Senior Frankie Morgan's 66.

Both teams qualify for next week's State tournament in Bowling Green. And how about this? One of the players who had the record at 64 at Midland Trail was Drew's grandfather, Moe Demling. The other was Brad Lehman in the 1988 Kentucky Open.

At the boys Region Five tournament at Seneca Golf Course, Larue County claimed the team title by two shots. Elizabethtown was runner-up to take the other team spot in the state tournament. Allan Lockwood of Central Hardin was medalist with a 70 to earn a spot at state. Etown's Spencer Jury had an even par 72 and Mark Murphy of Bullitt East shot a 74.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.