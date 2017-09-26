Equifax announces sudden retirement of CEO Richard Smith just 3 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Equifax announces sudden retirement of CEO Richard Smith just 3 weeks after massive data breach disclosed

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- Equifax CEO Richard Smith is retiring in the wake of the company's embarrassing data breach.

The company announced his sudden retirement Tuesday, just three weeks after it disclosed the breach, which compromised the personal information of as many as 143 million Americans.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

