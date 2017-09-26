UK fan injured in South Carolina shooting gets engaged - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UK fan injured in South Carolina shooting gets engaged

Posted: Updated:
Denise Massey (Image Courtesy: WKYT) Denise Massey (Image Courtesy: WKYT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky fan who was critically injured after being shot while in South Carolina to attend a UK football game has gotten engaged.

Denise Massey's fiance Jimmy Brannon posted the news Saturday on his Facebook page.

Massey was shot earlier this month while in Columbia, South Carolina to attend a football game.

Brannon went to a jewelry store to buy the engagement ring while Massey was sleeping at the hospital.

It's not yet known when Massey, who is from Bourbon County, will return home.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

