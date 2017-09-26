UPDATE: Indictment suggests a U of L coach had role in funneling $100K to recruit

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At least one university in Kentucky – one that meets the description of the University of Louisville – is involved in a wide-ranging fraud and corruption probe into college basketball, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

Indictments made public Tuesday accuse four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player. The “bribe money” was meant to be concealed from the NCAA and university officials.

The money was wired to third-party consultants who then made cash payments to the player’s family. However, the indictment alleges the scheme “could only succeed” if one or more coaches at the university made “false certification to the university.”

One of the defendants -- James Gatto -- has been Adidas’ head of “global sports marketing – basketball” since 1993, according to LinkedIn. Adidas is U of L's official apparel provider.

Reached by phone Tuesday morning, U of L athletics department spokesman Kenny Klein said he could not comment because he was unaware of the indictment.

The accusations involve a "public research university" in Kentucky with 22,640 students and more than 7,000 faculty and staff, according to the court records. U of L had 22,640 students enrolled as of last fall, according to the university's website.

In a complaint in U.S. District Court in New York, an FBI agent claims that the four men -- at the request of a university coach -- agreed to provide the $100,000 from an unnamed company to the player's family. Shortly after the agreement in late May and early June, the player publicly committed to the school, the complaint says.

While his name is not directly mentioned, recruit Brian Bowen was widely viewed as a surprise commitment when he announced on June 3 he was coming to U of L.

The indictments indicate that the FBI video-recorded a July 27 meeting in Las Vegas involving a coach from the school that appears to be U of L and the recruitment of another high school player who is expected to graduate in 2019.

During that meeting, records show, one of the defendants noted that the university was already on NCAA probation and would have to be “particularly careful” about how the money was passed to the high school player and his family. The coach agreed, saying, “we gotta be very low key,” according to the indictments.

No U of L coaches have been indicted or named in the indictments. But federal prosecutors have announced charges against four coaches.

The coaches work at Oklahoma State, Auburn University, Arizona and the University of Southern California.

They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company. The details will be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on charges and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.

They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.

This story will be updated.

