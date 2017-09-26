UPDATE: Indictment suggests a U of L coach had role in funneling $100K to recruit

Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.More >>
Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.More >>
The indictment made public Tuesday accuses four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until of September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player.More >>
The indictment made public Tuesday accuses four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until of September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player.More >>
A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.More >>
A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.More >>
Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.More >>
Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.More >>
University of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino on Monday shared what he told his team on Sunday about this past weekend's national anthem protests in the NFL.More >>
University of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino on Monday shared what he told his team on Sunday about this past weekend's national anthem protests in the NFL.More >>
A Henryville, Indiana, mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday.More >>
A Henryville, Indiana, mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday.More >>
A southern Indiana woman now admits being high on drugs and causing a fatal crash.A...More >>
A southern Indiana woman now admits being high on drugs and causing a fatal crash.A...More >>
The indictment made public Tuesday accuses four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until of September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player.More >>
The indictment made public Tuesday accuses four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until of September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player.More >>
The university’s board of trustees also has been weighing legal action against former officers to recoup some of the roughly $100 million in losses that occurred through mismanagement of the foundation.More >>
The university’s board of trustees also has been weighing legal action against former officers to recoup some of the roughly $100 million in losses that occurred through mismanagement of the foundation.More >>
The move comes amid a renewed debate over the Davis statue that has included calls by African-American leaders and others for its outright removal.More >>
The move comes amid a renewed debate over the Davis statue that has included calls by African-American leaders and others for its outright removal.More >>
Officials say the $30 million, mixed-use project could vie for NCAA and national events and bring in thousands of visitors each year, but there is no firm financing plan in place.More >>
Officials say the $30 million, mixed-use project could vie for NCAA and national events and bring in thousands of visitors each year, but there is no firm financing plan in place.More >>
There are no plans to seek development proposals for the building at Sixth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, but a $75,000 state grant will be used to remove petroleum from elevators.More >>
There are no plans to seek development proposals for the building at Sixth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, but a $75,000 state grant will be used to remove petroleum from elevators.More >>
Louisville’s median household income last year -- $51,991 – was the highest inflation-adjusted amount since 2008, although it still lagged behind the booming late 1990s economy.More >>
Louisville’s median household income last year -- $51,991 – was the highest inflation-adjusted amount since 2008, although it still lagged behind the booming late 1990s economy.More >>
The money has been withheld from M.A. Mortenson Co. because of the case pending in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
The money has been withheld from M.A. Mortenson Co. because of the case pending in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
The city's public art commission held its first meeting Wednesday as it reviews hundreds of works of public art for pieces that can be seen as honoring racism, bigotry, discrimination or slavery.More >>
The city's public art commission held its first meeting Wednesday as it reviews hundreds of works of public art for pieces that can be seen as honoring racism, bigotry, discrimination or slavery.More >>