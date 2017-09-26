UPDATE: Second U of L coach, recruit appear linked to federal br - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Second U of L coach, recruit appear linked to federal bribery investigation

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A university matching the description of the University of Louisville is linked to a wide-ranging federal bribery probe into college basketball recruiting, according to indictments made public Tuesday.

The complaints accuse four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player. The “bribe money” was meant to be concealed from the NCAA and university officials.

In, prosecutors charged 10 people -- including four coaches -- in New York City federal court. The investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York revealed the "dark underbelly of college basketball," Joon Kim, acting U.S. Attorney, said at a press conference.

Kim said the indictments show "coaches at some of the nation's top programs soliciting and accepting cash bribes."

He said the investigation is ongoing. "We are conducting interviews as I speak."

Three of the men are affiliated with a multinational athletic apparel company. Defendant James Gatto has been Adidas’ head of “global sports marketing – basketball” since 1993, according to LinkedIn.

Adidas, U of L's official apparel provider, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The money was wired to third-party consultants who then made cash payments to the player’s family, prosecutors claim. However, the indictment alleges the scheme “could only succeed” if one or more coaches at the university made “false certification to the university.”

The FBI video-recorded a defendant at a July meeting in a Las Vegas hotel room saying a second university coach was involved in "securing funding" from the company for the player's family, a federal complaint says.

Reached by phone Tuesday morning, U of L athletics department spokesman Kenny Klein said he could not comment because he was unaware of the indictment.

The accusations involve a "public research university" in Kentucky with 22,640 students and more than 7,000 faculty and staff, according to the court records. U of L had 22,640 students enrolled as of last fall, according to the university's website. 

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in New York, an FBI agent claims that the four men -- at the request of a university coach -- agreed to provide the $100,000 from an unnamed company to the player's family. Shortly after the agreement in late May and early June, the player publicly committed to the school, the complaint says. 

While his name is not directly mentioned, recruit Brian Bowen was widely viewed as a surprise commitment when he announced on June 3 he was coming to U of  L. 

The indictments indicate that the FBI video-recorded a July 27 meeting in Las Vegas involving a coach from the school that appears to be U of L and the recruitment of another high school player who is expected to graduate in 2019.

During that meeting, records show, one of the defendants noted that the university was already on NCAA probation and would have to be “particularly careful” about how the money was passed to the high school player and his family. The coach agreed, saying, “we gotta be very low key,” according to the indictments. 

No U of L coaches have been indicted or named in the indictments. But federal prosecutors have announced charges against four coaches.

The coaches work at Oklahoma State, Auburn University, Arizona and the University of Southern California.

They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company. The details will be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on charges and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.

They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.