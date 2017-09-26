POV | Talking AT Not the Same as Talking WITH

The purpose of Point of View is to get a conversation started. Whether you agree or disagree is not important to me. If there is already vigorous discussion going on about an issue, I don’t usually feel the need to weigh in. And since I’m tired of hearing about the NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, I would just as soon let it go. But there is more to it than which side you’re on.

People are talking about this. They are talking at each other. They are not talking with each other. It is just another issue that divides us with no effort to understand one another. In the book “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” Stephen Covey said, “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.” He also said, “Listen with the intent to understand, not the intent to reply.” We’re not doing that, and we should.



Those who are kneeling, and those who support them are trying to drive home the point that a significant group of people feel strongly that policies and behaviors in this country often ignore minorities and treat them as second class citizens. What they are doing is peaceful and definitely has widespread attention.

For the record, I respect the message, but I still find this tactic disrespectful to the flag and all the people who died defending it.

What are your thoughts?

I'm Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.

