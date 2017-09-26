Terpsichore Dance Company does some spooky dancing in the dark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - On your walk through Waverly Hills Sanatorium this Halloween, you will be treated to dancing ghouls, courtesy of the Terpsichore Dance Company.

The group, which has perfected Michael Jackson's Thriller dance, has created a black light experience. Nine dancers in reflective costumes entertain and startle guests on the haunted tour of Waverly Hills Sanatorium.

The dance company performs on the weekends throughout October.

The Terpsichore Dance Company has been around for nearly 20 years. This is the second time it has done the black light performance inside Waverly. Previously, the dancers would entertain the crowds with the Thriller dance at the entrance of the Sanatorium.

Click here to connect with Terpsichore Dance Company.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.