WATCH LIVE | U.S. Attorney's Office to address FBI's investigation of NCAA basketball corruption at 12 p.m.

WATCH LIVE | U.S. Attorney's Office to address FBI's investigati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials are expected to speak at noon about an FBI investigation into alleged corruption at school NCAA basketball programs.

At least one university in Kentucky – one that meets the description of the University of Louisville – is involved in a wide-ranging fraud and corruption probe into college basketball, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

The indictment made public Tuesday accuses four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until of September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player. The “bribe money” was meant to be concealed from the NCAA and university officials.

The money was wired to third-party consultants who then made cash payments to the player’s family. However, the indictment alleges the scheme “could only succeed” if one or more coaches at the university made “false certification to the university.”

