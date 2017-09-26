Ky. AG Beshear will not comply with Gov. Bevin's budget cut requ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. AG Beshear will not comply with Gov. Bevin's budget cut request

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic attorney general says he will not comply with the Republican governor's request for a plan to cut spending by more than 17 percent.

Gov. Matt Bevin has asked all state agencies to come up with a plan to cut their budgets by 17.4 percent this year. He said the plan would cover a projected $200 million shortfall and put $150 million into the state's savings account.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Attorney General Andy Beshear will not comply with the request. Beshear told the newspaper Bevin's request is illegal because state law does not allow midyear budget cuts to go beyond the projected shortfall.

Beshear said he would participate in a legal budget cut. A spokeswoman for Bevin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.