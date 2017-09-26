POLICE: Louisville robbers hold man, girlfriend, 1-year-old at gunpoint; threaten to kill victim's family in Cuba

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two men who held three people -- including a 1-year-old -- at gunpoint in a home and threatened to have family members killed in both America and Cuba if they weren't given money.

According to arrest reports, Louisville Metro Police officers were dispatched to the home of 27-year-old Perez Luis Mustelier and 46-year-old Nunez Boris Mustelier in the 1200 block of Gilmore Lane, near Preston Highway, on Monday just after 12:30 p.m., after someone reported that a home invasion was taking place and that one or more victims where being held at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found the suspects, Perez Mustelier and Nunez Mustelier, in their home, along with the victim, a man who also lived there.

Police say they spoke with the victim, who told them this was the second time the Musteliers had held him against his will. They said it started on Sept. 18, when both suspects demanded and took $10,000 from the victim as he was being was held at gunpoint, along with his 31-year-old girlfriend and 1-year-old son. The victim claimed he was then taken out to the treeline, held at gunpoint and told to give the suspects more money, or else they would kill his family members, who lived in both the United States and Cuba.

On Monday, just before police arrived, the victim says the men returned and held him against his will again, demanding more money, and again telling him that if they didn't get it, family members in the United States and Cuba would die.

According to the arrest report, the Musteliers placed a call to an unidentified person in Cuba who verified the threat.

Police say when they searched the home, they found a handgun, a large amount of U.S. currency, and several small bags of marijuana.

Both Perez and Nunez Mustelier were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

