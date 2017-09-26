Police need help finding HVAC thief in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police need help finding HVAC thief in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana have a good picture of a theft suspect, and they are asking for the public's help to identify him.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office says the man was caught on security video allegedly stealing a trailer with equipment from a local HVAC business. His accomplice was driving a maroon pickup truck. Police say the men could be connected to other thefts at businesses in Floyd County, Indiana.

The thieves hit Lamb's Heating and Air Conditioning in Georgetown early Saturday morning. The owner says they stole the trailer along with some scrap materials, totaling a few thousand dollars worth of property.

Security cameras around the business captured the suspects pulling up in a truck, hitching the trailer and driving away. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff's Department at 812-948-5400. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

