U of L confirms its basketball program is included in federal bribery investigation

Southern Indiana woman now admits to being high and causing fatal crash last year on I-64

A Henryville, Indiana, mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday.

Bond lowered for Henryville mom accused of driving high on drugs during crash that killed 2 children

Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

University of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino on Monday shared what he told his team on Sunday about this past weekend's national anthem protests in the NFL.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said he spoke to his team Sunday about NFL anthem protests. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.

A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.

Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.

The indictment made public Tuesday accuses four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until of September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting the player.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials from the University of Louisville have issued a statement after federal authorities released information about an investigation into bribery in NCAA basketball programs, that involves U of L coaches and recruits.

The statement issued Tuesday afternoon by interim university president Greg Postel said:

Today, the University of Louisville received notice that it is included in a federal investigation involving criminal activity related to men’s basketball recruiting. While we are just learning about this information, this is a serious concern that goes to the heart of our athletic department and the university. UofL is committed to ethical behavior and adherence to NCAA rules; any violations will not be tolerated. We will cooperate fully with any law enforcement or NCAA investigation into the matter.

Coaches for a school that appears to be the University of Louisville are implicated in a wide-ranging federal bribery probe into college basketball recruiting, according to indictments made public Tuesday.

The complaints accuse four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting him. The "bribe money" was meant to be concealed from the NCAA and university officials.

In another case, a coach for a university that matches U of L's description was caught on an undercover FBI video negotiating payments in a Las Vegas hotel room for a second recruit, prosecutors claim. The coach, who is not named, acknowledged that his school was on probation at the time and said, "we gotta be very low key," according to court documents.

In all, prosecutors charged 10 people -- including four coaches -- in New York City federal court. The investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York revealed the "dark underbelly of college basketball," Joon Kim, acting U.S. Attorney, said at a press conference in New York City.

Kim said the indictments show "coaches at some of the nation's top programs soliciting and accepting cash bribes."

Among the people arrested on federal corruption charges were four assistant basketball coaches from Auburn, USC, Oklahoma State and Arizona. Authorities allege they were caught taking thousands of dollars in bribes to encourage basketball players to work with certain sports and financial advisers.

The coaches have been identified as Chuck Person from Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson with the University of Arizona, Tony Bland from the University of Southern California and Lamont Evans from Oklahoma State. Among the six others charged were managers, financial advisers and the director of global sports marketing at Adidas.

No students have been identified by name in court papers.

Court records have portrayed the universities as victims of the bribery schemes, saying the students and their family members conspired with coaches and apparel company executives to obtain athletic-based financial aid from universities through fraud. They said for the schemes to succeed, it was necessary to lie to the schools by falsely certifying that they were unaware of any rules violations.

Kim said the investigation is ongoing.

