Police say escaped Oldham Co. Jail inmate has been captured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says an inmate wanted out of Oldham County has been arrested.

According to a post placed Monday evening on the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Michael Chadwell was arrested Monday in the woods in Waddy, Kentucky.

Officials say Chadwell escaped from the Oldham County Jail last month when he walked away from a work detail.

Chadwell was being held on first-degree robbery charges.

