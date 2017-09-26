Police say escaped Oldham Co. Jail inmate has been captured - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say escaped Oldham Co. Jail inmate has been captured

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says an inmate wanted out of Oldham County has been arrested.

According to a post placed Monday evening on the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Michael Chadwell was arrested Monday in the woods in Waddy, Kentucky.

Officials say Chadwell escaped from the Oldham County Jail last month when he walked away from a work detail.

Chadwell was being held on first-degree robbery charges.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.