Police say escaped Oldham Co. Jail inmate has been captured

The pictures released by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department that show the suspect.More >>
The pictures released by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department that show the suspect.More >>
Officials say he escaped from the Oldham County Jail last month when he walked away from a work detail.More >>
Officials say he escaped from the Oldham County Jail last month when he walked away from a work detail.More >>
Police say the suspects placed a call to an unknown associate in Cuba to verify the validity of the threat.More >>
Police say the suspects placed a call to an unknown associate in Cuba to verify the validity of the threat.More >>
A Henryville, Indiana, mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday.More >>
A Henryville, Indiana, mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday.More >>
Lonnie Belt faces several charges including murder, assault and kidnapping.More >>
Lonnie Belt faces several charges including murder, assault and kidnapping.More >>
An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out,More >>
An employee at the store told police that when he told Stone he could not sell him a beer, Stone pulled the meat cleaver out,More >>
Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.More >>
Police say a woman's conspiracy to murder a Shively mother of two was uncovered after officer spotted incriminating text messages on her phone.More >>
30-year-old Alonzo Richmond is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with a 17-year-old boy.More >>
30-year-old Alonzo Richmond is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with a 17-year-old boy.More >>