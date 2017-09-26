Bedford, Ind. man facing child porn charges; accused of molesting 4-year-old in 2011

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County man has been arrested months after investigators say they found child pornography on his electronic devices -- and years after police say he sexually molested a 4-year-old girl.

According to online records, Cory Dwane Jones was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on the night of Sunday, Sept. 25.

It started on March 30, when investigators with the Indiana State Police confronted Jones about complaints that he had been somehow involved with online child pornography. According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators found Jones as he was working on a farm near Freetown, Indiana.

Police say they told Jones they wanted to examine two phones that he used -- one to make calls, and the other exclusively to watch videos.

"Cory informed me that he would like for me to obtain a search warrant for his two phones and tablet," an Indiana State Police trooper wrote in the affidavit. "I informed him that was his right and that I would call the Prosecutor and have the process started."

But police say Jones changed his mind.

"Cory advised me he would give consent to allow me to seize his phones and tablet and have them inspected to save time and trouble," the trooper wrote.

Days later, police say they were able to detect numerous examples of child pornography on the devices, including nude images of children and underage teens, as well as videos and photos of "young-looking teens engaged in hardcore sex acts."

"Cory says he would use Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat to go online to look for cute girls and communicate with them," the probable cause affidavit states. "Cory advised he does this so much he can't remember everyone he has made contact with. Cory stated once he finds a cute girl that will communicate, he then asks for nude pictures of them. Cory stated some will give pictures and some don't."

According to the affidavit, Jones said he'd been arrested in the past for soliciting a minor for nude images and then intimidating the female.

Police say the investigation caused them to take a fresh look at claims made by a 4-year-old girl to Child Protective Services in 2011, that Jones had sexually molested her. On Aug. 30 of this year, police again interviewed the girl, who is now 10 years old. Police say the girl was "visibly shaking" during the interview and was unable to say Jones' name aloud -- she had to write it out on paper -- but she did confirm that Jones molested her sexually.

On Sept. 20, authorities filed a probable cause for Jones' arrest. He was taken into custody Sunday night. He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of child molesting.

Jones is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

