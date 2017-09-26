BOZICH | Time for Louisville basketball leaders to sweat -- or pack?

Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
Kentucky can still finish 8-4. NFL Mock Draft features Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander in first round. Breakout hoops candidates at U of L, UK and IU.More >>
Kentucky can still finish 8-4. NFL Mock Draft features Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander in first round. Breakout hoops candidates at U of L, UK and IU.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.More >>
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.More >>
Despite Kentucky's 3-0 start and Louisville's stumble against Clemson last Saturday, the Cardinals remain favored when they play the Wildcats at Kroger Field Nov. 25.More >>
Despite Kentucky's 3-0 start and Louisville's stumble against Clemson last Saturday, the Cardinals remain favored when they play the Wildcats at Kroger Field Nov. 25.More >>
Pleasure Ridge Park begins a tough three-game stretch by hosting St. Xavier Friday night as both teams chase Trinity for the top spot in the WDRB High School Football Top 10.More >>
Pleasure Ridge Park begins a tough three-game stretch by hosting St. Xavier Friday night as both teams chase Trinity for the top spot in the WDRB High School Football Top 10.More >>
Purdue has not won more than three games since 2012. After three games this season, ESPN has upgraded its win forecast for Jeff Brohm's first Purdue team to 5.7.More >>
Purdue has not won more than three games since 2012. After three games this season, ESPN has upgraded its win forecast for Jeff Brohm's first Purdue team to 5.7.More >>
Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.More >>
Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.More >>
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
Attorney J. Andrew White said in a motion filed Monday that “it is very clear” lawyers for the author and publisher of Powell's book wanted the evidence sealed to protect the defendants from “embarrassment.”More >>
Attorney J. Andrew White said in a motion filed Monday that “it is very clear” lawyers for the author and publisher of Powell's book wanted the evidence sealed to protect the defendants from “embarrassment.”More >>
Kentucky has not won eight games in a season since 2007. Can Mark Stoops guide the improved Wildcats to that number this season?More >>
Kentucky has not won eight games in a season since 2007. Can Mark Stoops guide the improved Wildcats to that number this season?More >>
Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville’s 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.More >>
Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville’s 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.More >>
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.More >>
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
The one person he blames for the sex scandal and the NCAA sanctions.More >>
The one person he blames for the sex scandal and the NCAA sanctions.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>