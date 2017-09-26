Authorities release video of marijuana and pills allegedly found in office of former Bullitt County chief deputy

A Henryville, Indiana, mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

University of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino on Monday shared what he told his team on Sunday about this past weekend's national anthem protests in the NFL.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said he spoke to his team Sunday about NFL anthem protests. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.

Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.

A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.

Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released video and images of the drugs and pills that led to an indictment of former Bullitt County Chief Deputy John Cottrell.

Cottrell's attorney says the marijuana and pills were used for drug sting arrests, but investigators say two bags of marijuana are missing.

Newly released body camera video shows investigators searching Cottrell's office after he was fired in Oct. 2016. The video shows one open duffel bag containing marijuana, and another sealed bag.

Investigators say a property report filled out four years ago shows Cottrell checked out four sealed bags of marijuana from the evidence room. Now two are missing. They estimate the street value of the two missing pounds to be about $4,000.

Cottrell was indicted last week and pleaded not guilty to drug theft, abuse of public trust, official misconduct and other charges.

In the video, investigators are holding up pill bottles found in his office, not prescribed to Cottrell. They also found a package with a cigar and marijuana, along with an evidence bag with synthetic marijuana.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says Cottrell called after he was fired to tell them about hydrocodone pills in his file cabinet and the duffel bag with marijuana saying they were for a reverse drug task force sting. But records show a former deputy says the person involved in the marijuana sting never showed up.

"The duffel bag of marijuana and the bag of pills were what the narcotics detectives used for reverse buy arrests," said Garry Adams, Cottrell's attorney. "It is all confirmed that is what that was used for on every taped interview they turned over. I cannot believe that they indicted anyone over that. It would have been best practice to check it in and out of the property room each time, but that is not what they did."

Cottrell also faces charges for forging a deputy identification badge for his girlfriend to work off-duty. He's pleaded not guilty to those charges too. His whistleblower lawsuit against the now-indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff is still pending.

Cottrell's trial is scheduled for November. His attorney is asking for a bench trial where the judge would decide the outcome.

