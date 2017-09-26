Skyline 5D Cinema in Clarksville gives viewers an interactive movie experience

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>
Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.More >>
A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.More >>
Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.More >>
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
University of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino on Monday shared what he told his team on Sunday about this past weekend's national anthem protests in the NFL.More >>
Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.More >>
A Henryville, Indiana, mother accused of being high on drugs when she crashed into a train, killing her two children, received a bit of a break in Clark County court on Monday.More >>
