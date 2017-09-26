Popular popsicle shop Cocoberry Pops opens new location on Frank - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Popular popsicle shop Cocoberry Pops opens new location on Frankfort Avenue

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Cocoberry Pops opened a new location this week on Frankfort Avenue.

This is the second store, the first of which sits on Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue and opened in April.

Cocoberry Pops sells dozens of unique, homemade flavors like pumpkin pie, butter pecan or roasted peach.

“We make everything from scratch,” owner Bipin Kachhadiya said. “It's all natural. We don't put any kind of flavor preservatives, and everything is made in small batch. It's all handmade.”

Kachhadiya plans to eventually open a third location and will sell more food.

