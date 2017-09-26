U of L students worried about school's reputation in light of new basketball scandal

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville being implicated in today's federal investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball, and what it means for the university.More >>
A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.More >>
Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.More >>
Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino said Tuesday's news of his program's involvement in federal bribery investigation into college basketball recruiting is the work of "a few bad actors."More >>
