U of L students worried about school's reputation in light of new basketball scandal

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino said Tuesday's news of his program's involvement in federal bribery investigation into college basketball recruiting is the work of "a few bad actors."

Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.

A Louisville man was left with nothing after his work truck full of business supplies was stolen from right in front of him.

Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville being implicated in today's federal investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball, and what it means for the university.

CRAWFORD | Fall of the House of Cards: Federal allegations a tipping point for U of L

Transportation officials say the Sherman Minton could be shut down for an entire construction season.

Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Many students at the University of Louisville are shocked at the allegations of bribery schemes involving coaches and recruits, part of an FBI investigation released Tuesday morning.

The investigation makes allegations surrounding several schools across the country, and while nobody at U of L is charged and the basketball program is not directly named in the indictment, the school admits it’s under investigation.

Students expressed their shock and concern.

“I just heard about it, but I hope it’s not true," said Mahalia Moss, a U of L freshman. "Especially with what happened after the last scandal. And that’s the last thing this school needs.”

It’s still unclear how far the repercussions of the entire investigation could extend. During a press conference, the U.S. Attorney stated the FBI acted under cover for the investigation and just notified the NCAA.

“Especially with them going through things like past allegations, for something like this to come out, it’s really bad for the whole school,” said Nat Ludwick, a U of L freshman.

Some students were split on whether or not this scandal will impact the school’s reputation.

“When I say I go to Louisville, the first thing that pops up is, 'Oh, remember when that scandal happened?' And now like this," Moss said. "You don’t want that following you around wherever you go.”

On the other hand, U of L senior Isabella Glover said she doesn’t think the investigation will hurt the school because she believes the sports scandals and the school’s reputation are separate.

“I guess I just didn’t really care at all, because I don’t really care about sports," Glover said. "And I don’t think it has a lot to do with education or anything.”

Meanwhile, Ludwick said everyone on campus is curious about what happened “and who’s going to get in trouble and what’s going to go down.”

“I really hope that nothing happens to any of the players on the team," he said. "But other than that, there’s consequences to your actions.”

U of L Interim President Greg Postel confirmed the school is involved in the investigation, saying it will give full cooperation. In a statement, he said: “U of L is committed to ethical behavior and adherence to NCAA rules; any violations will not be tolerated.”

