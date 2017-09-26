U of L students worried about school's reputation in light of ne - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L students worried about school's reputation in light of new basketball scandal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Many students at the University of Louisville are shocked at the allegations of bribery schemes involving coaches and recruits, part of an FBI investigation released Tuesday morning.

The investigation makes allegations surrounding several schools across the country, and while nobody at U of L is charged and the basketball program is not directly named in the indictment, the school admits it’s under investigation.

Students expressed their shock and concern.

“I just heard about it, but I hope it’s not true," said Mahalia Moss, a U of L freshman. "Especially with what happened after the last scandal. And that’s the last thing this school needs.”

It’s still unclear how far the repercussions of the entire investigation could extend. During a press conference, the U.S. Attorney stated the FBI acted under cover for the investigation and just notified the NCAA.

“Especially with them going through things like past allegations, for something like this to come out, it’s really bad for the whole school,” said Nat Ludwick, a U of L freshman.

Some students were split on whether or not this scandal will impact the school’s reputation.

“When I say I go to Louisville, the first thing that pops up is, 'Oh, remember when that scandal happened?' And now like this," Moss said. "You don’t want that following you around wherever you go.”

On the other hand, U of L senior Isabella Glover said she doesn’t think the investigation will hurt the school because she believes the sports scandals and the school’s reputation are separate.

“I guess I just didn’t really care at all, because I don’t really care about sports," Glover said. "And I don’t think it has a lot to do with education or anything.”

Meanwhile,  Ludwick said everyone on campus is curious about what happened “and who’s going to get in trouble and what’s going to go down.”

“I really hope that nothing happens to any of the players on the team," he said. "But other than that, there’s consequences to your actions.”

U of L Interim President Greg Postel confirmed the school is involved in the investigation, saying it will give full cooperation. In a statement, he said: “U of L is committed to ethical behavior and adherence to NCAA rules; any violations will not be tolerated.”

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.