U of L basketball investigation could complicate KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L basketball investigation could complicate KFC Yum! Center's future

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center. 

The Yum! Center is home to U of L basketball, which is one of the venue's major sources of cash. U of L boasts the No. 1 money-making program in college basketball, and the Louisville Arena Authority relies on that revenue to pay off its debt.

The Arena Authority plans to re-finance its bonds on the Yum! Center this fall. Officials said that doing so would save millions of dollars over the next decade, but to issue those new bonds, arena officials need investors to buy in.

"If Louisville basketball were to be hit with sanctions or if a change occurred that would impact attendance, there could definitely be an impact on the revenue streams that are generated at the Yum! Center from U of L basketball," WDRB.com reporter Marcus Green said.

The arena's new deal must be finalized in December.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.