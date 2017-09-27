High school seniors should plan for college now - WDRB 41 Louisville News

High school seniors should plan for college now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Now is the time for seniors to get to work if they plan to attend college next fall. Oldham County High School guidance counselor Matt Steedly shares some strategies for applying for college.

Steedly says this time of year is really just kicking off the application process. "Look at schools, go to websites, talk to reps, go to college fairs," he suggests.

Guidance counselors are a student's best friend in this process. If you haven't already, get to know the counselor. This applies to students and parents who need help in this process.

Next, start exploring school websites for information about tuition, housing, admission requirements, and scholarships.

"Another thing that's great about websites for families now is that every college, by federal law, is required to have a net price calculator on its website," Steedly says.

You use your last tax return to calculate the cost to attend a school. 

Next, fill out the FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

"Everyone needs to fill out the FAFSA. It is the first step for aid and for scholarship consideration--athletic, academic, work study,"  Steedly says. "It is a requirement to have a FAFSA on file before that can be disbursed."

Kentucky moved the FAFSA application date to October first.

Steedly cautions, "Some of the families who have been through this before, the timeline has changed. That's not a spring to-do list item anymore. That's a fall to-do list."

It's important to fill out the form as soon as possible because there is a finite amount of money the state gets from the federal government and programs.  Qualifying students who wait too late to apply could miss out on money that would have helped pay for college.

Counselors say you don't have to know where you want to attend school to fill out the FAFSA.

Finally, take the ACT before the end of the year.  The December test is generally considered seniors' last chance to increase their score before the college application process wraps up around Christmas.

