High school seniors should plan for college now

Workers from a road crew say an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper punched one of them and put them in danger on the job late Sunday night.

Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino said Tuesday's news of his program's involvement in federal bribery investigation into college basketball recruiting is the work of "a few bad actors."

Rick Pitino calls U of L's alleged involvement in federal bribery probe work of 'a few bad actors'

Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville being implicated in today's federal investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball, and what it means for the university.

CRAWFORD | Fall of the House of Cards: Federal allegations a tipping point for U of L

Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Now is the time for seniors to get to work if they plan to attend college next fall. Oldham County High School guidance counselor Matt Steedly shares some strategies for applying for college.

Steedly says this time of year is really just kicking off the application process. "Look at schools, go to websites, talk to reps, go to college fairs," he suggests.

Guidance counselors are a student's best friend in this process. If you haven't already, get to know the counselor. This applies to students and parents who need help in this process.

Next, start exploring school websites for information about tuition, housing, admission requirements, and scholarships.

"Another thing that's great about websites for families now is that every college, by federal law, is required to have a net price calculator on its website," Steedly says.

You use your last tax return to calculate the cost to attend a school.

Next, fill out the FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

"Everyone needs to fill out the FAFSA. It is the first step for aid and for scholarship consideration--athletic, academic, work study," Steedly says. "It is a requirement to have a FAFSA on file before that can be disbursed."

Kentucky moved the FAFSA application date to October first.

Steedly cautions, "Some of the families who have been through this before, the timeline has changed. That's not a spring to-do list item anymore. That's a fall to-do list."

It's important to fill out the form as soon as possible because there is a finite amount of money the state gets from the federal government and programs. Qualifying students who wait too late to apply could miss out on money that would have helped pay for college.

Counselors say you don't have to know where you want to attend school to fill out the FAFSA.

Finally, take the ACT before the end of the year. The December test is generally considered seniors' last chance to increase their score before the college application process wraps up around Christmas.