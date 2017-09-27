Satisfy your sweet tooth with Chocolate Fest 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - You can satisfy your sweet tooth and help the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance at the same time.

The 17th Chocolate Fest is Friday, September 29 at the Mellwood Art Center from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Chocolate Fest 2017 brings together creative chocolate chefs and chocolate lovers for a decadent night. Enjoy chocolate, entertainment, lite bites, spirits and more.

Each guest is asked to make a minimum $45 tax-deductible donation. Must be 21 and over to attend.

Chocolate Fest is presented by Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance, the region's central forum for strategic collaboration around HIV/AIDS prevention and care. Founded in 1993, the Louisville AIDS Walk unites, educates and empowers our community-and directly supports those affected by HIV/AIDS. All proceeds benefit the Louisville AIDS Walk.

