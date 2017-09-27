Louisville man accused of stealing $38,000 worth of smart phones from employer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who stole $38,000 worth of smart phones from his employer and sold some of them on an e-commerce website.

According to an arrest report, the thefts happened between Dec. 19, 2016, and March 27, 2017. Police say 31-year-old Jerel Wright was a "supervisor / leader" at Ingram Micro, a technology company located at 6001 Global Distribution Way, just north of Fern Valley Road.

While working there, he allegedly removed between 50 and 90 smart phones -- including iPhone 7 phones and Samsung S7 Edge phones -- from their packaging. Police say he later sold several of them for $400 - $500 apiece on the e-commerce site OfferUp.com.

According to the arrest report, he used the username "LA" and the buyers did not know the phones were stolen.

Police say officers -- with the help of Kentucky State Police troopers -- were able to identify some of the stolen phones through serial numbers that had been activated through different vendors.

Wright was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition from a building in an amount of more than $10,000, but under $1,000,000. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

