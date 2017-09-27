RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Athletics Director Tom Jurich held a brief meeting with U of L Interim President Greg Postel Wednesday morning.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

Jurich just arrived. When asked if he is concerned about being let go today, he said: “No idea.” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/6qxglTjbNk — Maura Sirianni (@MauraSirianni) September 27, 2017

Tom Jurich leaving Grawmeyer Hall after about a 10 minute meeting with U of L Interim President Greg Postel. No comment again. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Me7r7Zq4qN — Maura Sirianni (@MauraSirianni) September 27, 2017

After the meeting, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, he walked back to his car and had no comment for reporters.

