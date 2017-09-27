RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Athletics Director Tom Jurich held a brief meeting with U of L Interim President Greg Postel Wednesday morning.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

After the meeting, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, he walked back to his car and had no comment for reporters.

