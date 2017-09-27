University of Louisville would have give Pitino notice, chance to present evidence before firing

The pictures released by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department that show the suspect.

Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino said Tuesday's news of his program's involvement in federal bribery investigation into college basketball recruiting is the work of "a few bad actors."

Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville being implicated in today's federal investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball, and what it means for the university.

CRAWFORD | Fall of the House of Cards: Federal allegations a tipping point for U of L

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of its reasons for doing so and afford Pitino an opportunity to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.

And only the board of the U of L Athletics Association – or a committee of that board – can make the decision, according to the contract.

If the university wants to fire longtime U of L athletics director Tom Jurich, meanwhile, it may have to give him 30 days to straighten things out, depending on the reason the university cites, according to Jurich’s contract, which extends to 2023.

Pitino and Jurich’s futures at U of L are the subject of speculation after federal authorities alleged in a sweeping indictment Tuesday that two assistant basketball coaches at U of L were involved in steering thousands of dollars in payments from Adidas, the school’s apparel provider, to the families of recruits.

U of L interim President Greg Postel, the chairman of the athletics board, met Tuesday morning with Leslie Strohm, the university’s top lawyer, and with Jurich, according to multiple reporters staking out Postel’s office at Grawemeyer Hall.

Jurich declined to speak with reporters after spending less than 10 minutes in Grawemeyer Hall.

This story will be updated.

