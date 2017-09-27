University of Louisville would have give Pitino notice, chance t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Louisville would have give Pitino notice, chance to present evidence before firing

Posted: Updated:
U of L basketball coach Rick Pitino U of L basketball coach Rick Pitino

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of its reasons for doing so and afford Pitino an opportunity to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.

And only the board of the U of L Athletics Association – or a committee of that board – can make the decision, according to the contract.

If the university wants to fire longtime U of L athletics director Tom Jurich, meanwhile, it may have to give him 30 days to straighten things out, depending on the reason the university cites, according to Jurich’s contract, which extends to 2023.

Pitino and Jurich’s futures at U of L are the subject of speculation after federal authorities alleged in a sweeping indictment Tuesday that two assistant basketball coaches at U of L were involved in steering thousands of dollars in payments from Adidas, the school’s apparel provider, to the families of recruits.  

U of L interim President Greg Postel, the chairman of the athletics board, met Tuesday morning with Leslie Strohm, the university’s top lawyer, and with Jurich, according to multiple reporters staking out Postel’s office at Grawemeyer Hall.

Jurich declined to speak with reporters after spending less than 10 minutes in Grawemeyer Hall.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.