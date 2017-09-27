EXCLUSIVE VIDEO | Rick Pitino offers brief comment after leaving KFC Yum! Center practice facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Several analysts have speculated about Pitino's future with the university after Tuesday's announcement that the men's basketball team is part of an FBI bribery investigation.

As Pitino left the facility, he was met by WDRB sports reporter Mike Lacett and investigative reporter Travis Ragsdale.

"Coach can you tell us anything?" asked Lacett.

"Guys, you don't belong on this property," Pitino said as he got into his vehicle.

"Do you know if you're being fired today?" Ragsdale asked.

"Are you being fired coach?" Lacett asked.

At that point, the vehicle drove off.

"Thank you coach for your time. We appreciate it," Lacett said.

A short time later, Pitino arrived at Grawemeyer Hall for a brief meeting with U of L Interim President Greg Postel.

Rick Pitino says nothing as he enters Grawemeyer Hall. pic.twitter.com/CFGTLIh6P5 — Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 27, 2017

The meeting lasted approximately four minutes. Pitino said nothing as he walked into the meeting and had no comment when he left.

A short time later, Pitino returned to the KFC Yum! Center practice facility.

Postel would not comment on the meeting. See below:

Interim President Postel won't comment on status of Jurich and Pitino. Says 1 pm presser planned. pic.twitter.com/6w0Vbot1Es — Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 27, 2017

