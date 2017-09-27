Adidas hired Tom Jurich's daughter months before $160 million deal with University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a 10-year, $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich's daughter Haley as an "NCAA brand communications manager," according to her LinkedIn profile.

Jurich's future at U of L may be imperiled after federal authorities alleged in a sweeping indictment Tuesday that two assistant basketball coaches at U of L were involved in steering thousands of dollars in payments from Adidas, the school’s apparel provider, to the families of recruits.

A Jurich spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The university also did not immediately respond to a request seeking copies of conflict of interest forms that Jurich may have had to file disclosing the relationship.

Jurich executed the long-term extension with Adidas in August without approval of the university’s athletics board or board of trustees.

U of L interim President Greg Postel, who chairs the athletics board, said in a statement that Jurich had the authority to execute the deal without board approval.

