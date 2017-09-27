Adidas hired Tom Jurich's daughter months before $160 million deal with University of Louisville

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.More >>
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch defended his “originalist” approach to interpreting the constitution before an audience at the University of Louisville on Thursday, saying other theories inevitably lead to judges making laws from the bench.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools’ interim superintendent got an earful Monday from Republican lawmakers who don’t like how the state’s largest school district assigns students to schools based on factors broader than the location of their home.More >>
Of all the issues U of L has faced since the forced departure of former President James Ramsey in 2016, none is more serious than the threat to its accreditation, which is the lifeblood of any university.More >>
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees plans to keep the names of candidates for the university presidency – even finalists who may interview for the job – confidential as part of a strategy to attract the best applicants, board chairman J. David Grissom said Friday.More >>
ZirMed, the Louisville-based healthcare information technology company, will merge with competitor Navicure, of Duluth, Georgia, the firms announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.More >>
