U of L Interim President Greg Postel mum on status of Pitino, Jurich

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – U of L Interim President Greg Postel declined to say whether men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich were still with the university after he met briefly with both Wednesday morning.

Interim President Postel won't comment on status of Jurich and Pitino. Says 1 pm presser planned. pic.twitter.com/6w0Vbot1Es — Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 27, 2017

The meetings came a day after news broke that the University of Louisville is tied to a federal bribery probe into its college basketball recruiting.

Postel said the university would have a 1 p.m. press conference.

Pitino declined to comment as he was leaving the campus practice facility, telling reporters, “You guys don’t belong on this property.” After a four-minute meeting at Grawemayer Hall with Postel, Pitino would not say if he was still the U of L coach.

Pitino has been with U of L 16 seasons, a tenure that included three Final Fours and a National Championship in 2013.

Jurich also declined to talk with reporters as he arrived and left campus this morning.

On Tuesday, federal indictments were handed down accusing four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting him. The “bribe money” was meant to be concealed from the NCAA and U of L officials.

Pitino led the Cardinals to Final Fours in 2005, 2012 and 2013 as well as three other Elite Eight appearances. Twelve players in his 16-year stint were selected in the NBA Draft, seven of whom were taken in the first round. When Pitino took over for Denny Crum, Louisville hadn’t made it out of the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in five years.

But Pitino’s career at U of L had several negative aspects off the court, just the latest of which involves the aforementioned pay-for-play allegations.

An NCAA investigation that started in October 2015 found that sex parties took place in the athletic dorm involving U of L men’s basketball players and recruits. A self-proclaimed madam, Katina Powell, wrote a book titled “Breaking Cardinal Rules” which alleged that former basketball director of operations Andre McGee helped arrange women who stripped and provided sex for U of L players and recruits from 2010-14.

Before the NCAA ruled on the case, Louisville decided to self-impose a postseason ban for the 2016 NCAA Tournament in an effort to get out ahead of any potential penalties. The move was met with mixed reaction from fans who believed the Cardinals could make a deep tournament run, but when the NCAA ultimately handed down its penalties in July 2016, they were spared any further bans.

But the two-year investigation ultimately still levied steep penalties from the NCAA, including a vacation of the 2013 men’s basketball championship and the 2012 Final Four, the first of which is pending appeal.

Pitino found himself in a scandal of his own several years before that after he admitted to an extramarital affair with Karen Sypher at Porcini in Louisville in 2003. Sypher was later convicted for extorting $10 million, cars and a house from Pitino in exchange for her silence. She also claimed she was raped during their 2003 encounter.

Sypher spent seven years in prison after her 2010 conviction.

Pitino came to Louisville in 2001 on the heels of an unsuccessful run as head coach, general manager and president of basketball operations of the Boston Celtics. He went 102-146 from 1997-2001, missing the playoffs in each season.

He was given all that power in Boston after a great run as head at the University of Kentucky, a program he took over in 1989 after it had been put on probation stemming from its own recruiting scandal. The Wildcats were ineligible for postseason play his first two seasons, but he quickly returned the program to the top of the college basketball world, taking “The Unforgettables” to an Elite Eight and Final Four in his third and fourth seasons in Lexington.

He went on to win his first National Championship in 1996, a team that featured nine future NBA players.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.