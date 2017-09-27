BOZICH | What's next for Louisville basketball and AD? Some names

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?More >>
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?More >>
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.More >>
Kentucky can still finish 8-4. NFL Mock Draft features Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander in first round. Breakout hoops candidates at U of L, UK and IU.More >>
Kentucky can still finish 8-4. NFL Mock Draft features Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander in first round. Breakout hoops candidates at U of L, UK and IU.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.More >>
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.More >>
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.More >>
Despite Kentucky's 3-0 start and Louisville's stumble against Clemson last Saturday, the Cardinals remain favored when they play the Wildcats at Kroger Field Nov. 25.More >>
Despite Kentucky's 3-0 start and Louisville's stumble against Clemson last Saturday, the Cardinals remain favored when they play the Wildcats at Kroger Field Nov. 25.More >>
Pleasure Ridge Park begins a tough three-game stretch by hosting St. Xavier Friday night as both teams chase Trinity for the top spot in the WDRB High School Football Top 10.More >>
Pleasure Ridge Park begins a tough three-game stretch by hosting St. Xavier Friday night as both teams chase Trinity for the top spot in the WDRB High School Football Top 10.More >>
Purdue has not won more than three games since 2012. After three games this season, ESPN has upgraded its win forecast for Jeff Brohm's first Purdue team to 5.7.More >>
Purdue has not won more than three games since 2012. After three games this season, ESPN has upgraded its win forecast for Jeff Brohm's first Purdue team to 5.7.More >>
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?More >>
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?More >>
Eric Crawford on the end of Rick PItino's Louisville tenure.More >>
Eric Crawford on the end of Rick PItino's Louisville tenure.More >>
A spokesperson for Harvest Homecoming explained why the decision was made.More >>
A spokesperson for Harvest Homecoming explained why the decision was made.More >>
Postel said the university would have a 1 p.m. press conference.More >>
Postel said the university would have a 1 p.m. press conference.More >>
If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.More >>
If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.More >>
University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.More >>
University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.More >>
Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.More >>
Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.More >>
Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>
Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>